Scored in front of him, that was very special moment: Virat Kohli recalls his favourite memory in West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli will be eager to perform as he returns to the Caribbean after four years in Tests

Team India will return to the Caribbean for a Test series after four years as they begin their campaign in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2023-25. The two-match Test series will mark the beginning of a new era in the longest format for the Indian team as they press the transition button having left out veterans such as Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav. With the out-of-form players facing the axe, the spotlight will be on Virat Kohli, who apart from one great innings against Australia in March, has largely struggled in Test cricket for a few years now.

A decision on Kohli's future participation in Tests will be taken based on his performance in the upcoming two-match series and the former India captain will be eager to perform. Kohli has played those good knocks of 40s-50s but has failed to kick on and score big on a number of occasions. However, Kohli will be a little more confident this time around seeing the opponent as he averages 53 against the West Indies in Test cricket.

Ahead of the month-long tour, Kohli was asked about his favourite memory playing in the Caribbean and was quick to pick his only three-figure score, a double century in Antigua in 2016 when legendary Sir Vivian Richards was present at the venue. Kohli has admittedly followed Viv Richards and Sachin Tendulkar while growing up and to score his maiden double hundred in Test cricket in front of one of his idols must have been a dream come true moment.

“My favourite memory obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards. That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It can’t get any better than that,” Kohli said on 'Follow the Blues' on Star Sports.

Apart from that double century in 2016, Kohli hasn't had a great run of late playing in the West Indies. In 9 Tests in the Caribbean, Kohli has scored 463 runs at an average of 35, which is a considerable drop from his overall record against the West Indies. Thus, these two Test matches will be really key for Kohli not just personally but looking at the future of the Indian team in red-ball cricket, with him in it.

Latest Cricket News