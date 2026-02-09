SCO vs ITA T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score: Debutants Italy open campaign against Scotland in Kolkata SCO vs ITA T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score: Debutants Italy begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against experienced Scotland in a Group-stage clash in Kolkata. Scotland will look to assert their pedigree early, while Italy aim to make a strong first impression on the World Cup stage.

T20 World Cup debutants Itlay open their campaign against Scotland in a crucial Group-stage clash at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, as both sides eye a statement performance. While Scotland come into the contest with far greater experience at this level, Italy have shown steady progress in recent years and will look to test their more fancied opponents in what is their first-ever World Cup. Scotland’s strength lies in their balance and familiarity with high-pressure World Cup encounters. Led by a core that has played multiple global tournaments together, they boast depth in both batting and bowling. Their top order, anchored by aggressive stroke-makers, is capable of setting or chasing competitive totals, while the middle order adds stability and finishing power. With the ball, Scotland rely on disciplined seam bowling in the powerplay and clever variations from their spinners through the middle overs, a combination that has served them well on similar surfaces.

Italy, meanwhile, enter the match as underdogs but not without belief. Their qualification itself is a reflection of improved structure and confidence within the squad. Italy’s batting will need to fire collectively, especially against Scotland’s new-ball attack, while their bowlers must find early breakthroughs to stay in the contest. Expect them to lean heavily on tight lines, fielding intensity and smart match-ups to apply pressure. Conditions are likely to favour a competitive game, with runs on offer for batters who settle early, but assistance also available for bowlers who vary pace and hit the right lengths. Winning the toss could play a role, depending on how the pitch behaves under the lights. For Scotland, this is an opportunity to consolidate their position and keep qualification hopes firmly on track. For Italy, it’s a chance to challenge a seasoned World Cup side and announce themselves on the big stage. All eyes will be on whether experience prevails or if Italy can spring a surprise.