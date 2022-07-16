Here's rough schedule of Indian cricket team over next five years

Follow us on Image Source : AP Apart from Australia and England, India will also take on New Zealand in a three-Test series at home in late 2024.

India will be travelling to Australia in December 2024 for a five-match Test series, and Australia will return to India again in 2027 for the same, according to ESPNcricinfo, who accessed the next ICC FTP near-final draft.

Both the 2024 and 2027 series will be part of the next two cycles of the World Test Championship. The report further states that India will also play England at home in early 2024, at tour visit them in 2025. Both series will be a five-match Test series.

As per the draft obtained by ESPNcricinfo, India will play a total of 38 test matches over the next FTP. England will play 42, while Australia will take part in 41 matches.

However, there are several series yet to be confirmed in the draft, the report stated. Apart from Australia and England, India will also take on New Zealand in a three-Test series at home in late 2024. As far as the T20Is go, there are 15 five-match T20 series slotted, and the men in blue are scheduled to play in nine of them.

India's opponents for WTC 2023-25

Home - New Zealand, England, Bangladesh

Away - Australia, West Indies, South Africa

India's opponents for WTC 2025-27

Home - Australia, West Indies, South Africa

Away - New Zealand, England, Bangladesh