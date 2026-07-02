Schedule for India's Test tour of Sri Lanka announced, no mention of T20Is; check details

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the schedule for India's Test tour of the island nation, as a two-match series beckons the two Asian sides in August. India will be travelling to Sri Lanka for two World Test Championship Tests as Galle and Colombo gear up to host the contests.

As per the announcement, India and Sri Lanka will open the series with the first Test from August 15 to 19 at the Galle International Stadium, while the Sinhalese Sports Club will be hosting the second clash in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Media reports had earlier revealed the dates for this tour, but the SLC has now confirmed them.

India to play first WTC Test this year

This series will mark India's first Test assignment in the WTC this year after last playing a home series against South Africa late last year, which they lost 2-0. The Indian team defeated Afghanistan in a one-off Test in June, but that match wasn't part of the WTC cycle as the Afghanistan side is not in the nine WTC teams. Meanwhile, this series will also mark India's first Test tour since 2017, when they had blanked the hosts 2-0 under Virat Kohli. Most of the players from that tour have either retired or are not in consideration for selection, with Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and KL Rahul being the exceptions.

No mention of reported T20Is

Earlier, reports claimed that the two teams could also play a three-match T20I series during India's visit. However, there has been no mention of any T20Is in the press release that Sri Lanka Cricket released, which hints there might not be a 20-over format series.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had confirmed that there was a "request for three matches" and stated that the schedule will be finalised soon. However, as per a report in Sportstar, the BCCI has conveyed that playing T20Is is not feasible due to a packed international schedule.

India have an action-packed schedule ahead of them. They are currently on a UK tour, playing in a T20I and an ODI series against England. They will then travel to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series in late July before their Test tour to Sri Lanka kicks off. The Men in Blue are also expected to play an away T20I series against Afghanistan in September.

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