'Scarred me massively, I wasn't even suspended in my school': KL Rahul on infamous Koffee with Karan episode

KL Rahul featured on the Koffee With Karan episode with Hardik Pandya and faced suspension from BCCI apart from social media trolling

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul opened up on the infamous 'Koffee With Karan' episode and how it, the controversy and the repercussions changed him forever while speaking about his relationship with trolling and how it has evolved over time on the Nikhil Kamath podcast 'WTF is'. Rahul, who has been under the scanner for his strike rate and intent for a few years now has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism and trolling whether in the IPL or after the last year's World Cup final and he spilled beans on how Koffee With Karan was the start of his trolling journey.

"The interview was a different world. That changed me. Completely changed me. I was a very shy, soft-spoken boy growing up. Then I played for India and became very confident, I had no problem being in a huge group of people. People will know I have been in a room of 100 people because I would talk to everyone," Rahul said.

Rahul, who went on the show alongside Hardik Pandya, faced backlash over a few sexist comments and were later suspended by the BCCI as they missed the subsequent series against Australia. Both of them had to pay a fine of INR 20 Lakh before they returned to the team.

Rahul said that getting suspended was a bit of a shocker for him given he was never suspended even in his school and hence the episode scarred him massively and changed his perception as well.

"Now I don't (do that) because that (KWK) interview scarred me massively. Getting suspended from the team. I have never been suspended in school, I have never been punished in school. Matlab woh hua hi nahi hai mere saath (All this never happened to me). I don't know how to handle it. I did mischievous things in schools like chota mota (small things), but nothing to get me expelled from school or my parents have had to come. That (interview and subsequent backlash) was my first (fall), and then you realise how bad it is," Rahul added.

The host of the show Karan Johar back then also felt a bit responsible for the repercussions of it on both Rahul and Hardik.