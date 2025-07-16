'Saw you guys in the garden': Idris Elba catches up with Indian teams at King Charles' residence - WATCH It was a great day for both the Indian men's and women's teams in London, meeting his majesty, a day after the end of the Lord's Test. Idris Elba, the English actor, musician and activist, also made an appearance at King Charles' residence on Tuesday.

London:

The Indian men's and women's teams met his majesty, King Charles III, at his residence in London with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla in attendance. During the opportune meeting, the Indian men's and women's players also got the chance to interact with English actor, musician and activist, Idris Alba and the founder of the Elba Hope Foundation and an alumnus of the King's Trust before the Youth Opportunity Summit at St James's Palace in London.

"I saw you guys in the garden and I was like, Yo!," Elba told Shubman Gill and Co, expressing his excitement to meet the Indian players. Elba, who recently featured in the Amazon Prime Video film alongside John Cena and India's own Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is actively involved in politics, having collaborated with the UK parliament in the past to eradicate Ebola in West Africa and presenting his concerns time and again with respect to the lack of representation.

Gill and Harmanpreet Kaur, the two Indian captains, labelled the experience as 'great' and 'humbling', meeting the King, introduced to them by Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale. It was a starry affair for both Indian teams and their players to interact with the Royal Family and each other.

Indian teams set to travel soon after

The women's team would have left London soon enough for Southampton, where they will take on England in the first ODI of the three-match series. The men will have a week's break following the Lord's Test before the next game in Manchester against England, starting next Wednesday, July 23. England are ahead 2-1 in the series and despite India dominating 12 of the 15 days of cricket played in three Test matches, a session or two lost here and there have cost the tourists big time, earlier in Leeds and now at Lord's.