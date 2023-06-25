Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection in India is not because of just cricketing reason! BCCI sources make revelation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sarfaraz Khan

As India announced its squad for the West Indies Test and ODI series, numerous cricket fans and a few experts criticised the team management for continuously ignoring Sarfaraz Khan. The Mumbai batter is in sublime form in Ranji Trophy and has amassed tons of runs for his team over the past few years. Sarfaraz looked close to getting an India call but has been a little short of getting his dream fulfilled.

Now, BCCI sources have opened up about why the young batter is not being picked in India's squad despite tremendous performances in the Domestic arena. Making a big claim, a source has stated that Sarfaraz getting ignored does not have only a cricketing reason and there are other reasons too to it.

"The angry reactions are understandable but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that the reason behind Sarfaraz getting ignored time and again is not just cricketing one. There are multiple reasons for which he hasn't been considered," a BCCI official privy to selection developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Are the selectors fools to not consider a player who has scored 900 plus runs in successive seasons? One of the reasons is his fitness which isn't exactly of international standard. He has to work hard, maybe shed weight and comeback leaner and fitter as it's not just batting fitness that is sole criteria for selection," the source added.

A source close to the cricketer has stated that Sarfaraz took a YoYo Test during his stint at NCA and he scored a passing score of 16.5.

'Sarfaraz's conduct on the field and off the field is not top notch'

Providing another reason for the 25-year-old's fate, a BCCI source said that Sarfaraz's conduct on and off the field is not top-notch. "His conduct on and off the field hasn't exactly been top-notch. Certain things said, certain gestures made and some incidents have been taken note of.

A bit more disciplined approach would only do him a world of good. Hopefully, Sarfaraz along with his father and coach Naushad Khan will work on those aspects," the senior official added.

It is learnt that the batter's celebrations after hitting a hundred against Delhi in a Ranji game this year did not go well.

The source further provided more details on the selection criterion and dismissed that IPL performances and the short ball weakness of Sarfaraz are the reasons for his non-selection. "That's a perception built by media (on Sarfaraz being ignored for poor IPL 2023 and short-ball weakness). Do you think there could be any cricketing reason? "When Mayank Agarwal broke into the Indian Test team, he scored 1000 first-class runs in one month. Did MSK Prasad's committee check his IPL credentials? Ditto for Hanuma Vihari, who came through domestic and A team ranks," the source said.

"If their IPL and white ball record wasn't checked then, why would SS Das's committee reinvent the wheel now? Simple.

The reason is not a cricketing one," he added.

"Just think about it. Why was Sarfaraz not even among the reserves for the World Test Championship? Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal were the two reserves after Ruturaj pulled out due to his marriage," the source further said.

