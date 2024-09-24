Sarfaraz Khan's wait continues, likely to be released from Indian team for Irani Cup - Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sarfaraz Khan

BCCI is likely to release middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan from the Indian team for the upcoming Irani Cup clash between Mumbai and the Rest of India. The annual fixture in India's domestic season is set to be played from October 1 to 5 in Lucknow while the second Test between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place at Green Park in Kanpur from September 27.

Unless there is a last-minute injury concern in the team, Sarfaraz will join Mumbai's squad for the Irani Cup where his brother is expected to open the innings with Prithvi Shaw according to a report in the Times of India. This means Sarfaraz will have to wait for his chance with India continuing to back KL Rahul at number six.

"India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar is keen that baring any last-minute injuries in the nets or fitness issues to any of the main batsmen in Team India, Sarfaraz should be released from the main squad to allow him to play in the Irani Cup. In any case, it takes just about an hour to reach Lucknow from Kanpur, so Sarfaraz can leave for Lucknow even much after the Kanpur Test has begun," a source said.

Mumbai is also set to announce their squad for the Irani Cup today (September 24). Their pacer Tushar Deshpande will miss the clash having recently undergone surgeries to his ankle and knee. "Deshpande is unlikely to be available for the next couple of months. He will miss initial rounds of the Ranji Trophy too. The earliest he may return is for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in November," the source added.

As for Sarfaraz Khan, he has so far scored 4183 runs in 50 first-class matches so far at an average of 66.39 with 14 centuries and as many fifties to his name. He will be hoping to continue showing his skills with the bat and keep his good form going to break into the playing XI of the Indian team.