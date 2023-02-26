Sarfaraz Khan ruled out of Irani Trophy, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sarfaraz Khan

Star Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has been ruled out of the Irani Cup which is scheduled to be played in March. Sarfaraz who was supposed to represent the Rest of India won't be able to participate in the domestic tournament after sustaining an injury.

Sarfaraz has sustained a left index finger injury at the Delhi Capitals camp. He did not take part in the warm-up match at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The Irani Cup match will be played in Gwalior from the 1st of March. Due to the injury, Sarfaraz wore a protective fiber cast on his finger and did not bat or field. However, he was helping his teammates by giving them energy drinks.

In Sarfaraz's absence, his Mumbai teammate Prithvi Shaw was at his blazing best during the practice game. He hit some brilliant shots all around the park in the presence of mentor Sourav Ganguly and assistant coach Praveen Amre. However, he left the ground after the batting session and rushed to the airport as he is supposed to report to the NCA for a camp.

Update on Sarfaraz's recovery

No such update has been given so far regarding Sarfaraz's injury. But looking at the injury, it seems like he will be back in a few weeks. In such a situation, he will be able to play for the Delhi team in IPL.

Sarfaraz missed the cut in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite his excellent domestic performance. India is in a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series against Australia.

