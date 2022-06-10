What's next for Sarfaraz Khan after legendary Ranji season?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sarfaraz Khan is in the form of his life at the moment

Some cricketers knock on the national doors, while some kick that door in, smile and introduce themselves. Sarfaraz Khan is the latter one. His knocking days are over. The door is wide open for him, and all he needs to do now is wait.

With one of the most prolific Ranji seasons against his name, it would be a travesty if he's not picked in the test series vs Bangladesh later this year.

There is an air of motivation around Sarfaraz. You can see the hunger in his eyes, and it's only going to grow from here on. Consider this for a moment - the match-winning 153 vs Uttarakhand was his lowest of his seven first-class centuries. He likes to score big. Well, massive would be the right word.

In this season alone, Sarfaraz has made over 700 runs at a staggering average of 140.80, with the highest score of 275. No, don't be surprised just yet.

The real numbers are up next. Brace yourselves. You may think we are bluffing. The numbers are real, and so is the legendary time Khan is having.

Starting from January 2020, Sarfaraz came out to bat 14 times and scored 1632 runs with six hundreds and nine fifties. And yes, all these runs came at 4.5 runs per over. In his last 10 Ranji games, Sarfaraz had two double hundreds - one of which is 275, one triple hundred, three 150+ scores, and three fifties. Fair to say, he is in god mode right now.

The fact that none of his hundreds have ended below 150 is a testament to his incredible ability, patience, hard work, perseverance, and hunger. With these numbers, Sarfaraz has conquered domestic cricket and is more than ready to fly over to the next level.

The international scene is the next stop for Khan. By the looks of it, he is ready, and so are we. World cricket deserves him.