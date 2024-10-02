Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sarfaraz Khan equals Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with captivating century vs Rest of India in Irani Cup

Sarfaraz Khan equals Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with captivating century vs Rest of India in Irani Cup

Sarfaraz Khan has also achieved a rare record after scoring his Irani Cup hundred. Sarfaraz now has more first-class centuries to his credit compared to half-centuries. The right-handed batter has scored 15 hundreds and 14 fifties in the first-class circuit.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2024 12:45 IST
Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his hundred.
Image Source : PTI Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his hundred.

Sarfaraz Khan's dominance in the first-class circuit is going from strength to strength and the right-handed batter proved his mettle once again with a century against the Rest of India (ROI) in the ongoing Irani Cup.

Playing for the defending Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai, Sarfaraz came to bat at number four and scored a scintillating century on day two of the Irani Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, October 2.

The century has helped the 26-year-old to also equal two of India's greatest-ever batters - Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Notably, Sarfaraz has now scored two centuries in the Irani Cup and both Sachin and Rahul have also scored two centuries each in the prestigious tournament.

Sarfaraz stitched a 131-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside his captain Ajinkya Rahane and bailed his team out of crisis.

Rahane also played a captain's knock and got out after scoring 97 off 234 deliveries with the help of seven fours and a maximum.

Sarfaraz is still unbeaten on 103 at Lunch on day two and has played a monumental role in guiding Mumbai past 300. The middle-order has already scored 14 fours and is looking hungry for more.

Most centuries in the Irani Cup (Irani Trophy)

Player Matches Runs Average Hundreds Fifties
Dilip Vengasarkar 9 779 55.92 4 2
Gundappa Viswanath 9 1001 77.00 4 5
Hanuma Vihari 4 614 122.80 3 1
Abhinav Mukund 4 596 74.50 3 1
Sunil Gavaskar 12 733 40.72 3 1
Wasim Jaffer 12 1294 64.70 3 8
Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 357 178.50 2 -
Polly Umrigar 2 236 118.00 2 -
Sarfaraz Khan 3* 271 90.33 2 -
R Sudhakar Rao 3 400 80.00 2 3
Murali Vijay 3 525 105.00 2 1
Pravin Amre 4 503 83.83 2 1
Shikhar Dhawan 3 491 81.83 2 2
Sachin Tendulkar 4 439 109.75 2 2
GK Bose 4 408 51.00 2 1
Rahul Dravid 4 571 81.57 2 2

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement