Sarfaraz Ahmed questions Pakistan's batting approach after subpar show against England in London

England and Pakistan are well into a Test series. The two sides are taking on each other in the second Test of the series at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, and England are in a dominant position in the game, putting on a good show against the Babar Azam-led side.

The clash began with India coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 290 runs in the first innings of the game. As Pakistan came in to bat first, the side was bundled out for a meagre total of 110 runs, which saw the experts come forward and question the side’s approach.

Speaking on the same, Pakistan coach Sarfaraz Ahmed took centre stage and talked about the performance that his side put in and talked about the nature of the pitch and questioned why the batters were unable to stay on the crease for extended amounts of time.

“See you can’t shy away from the fact that our team is getting bowled out in 30 or 35 overs. Obviously we have discussed this and the batters also have an idea about the fact that we are not spending enough time on the pitch,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Yes, conditions are definitely challenging for the batters, but whichever batter spends more time in the middle and plays 30 to 40 balls [will benefit]. The first 30-40 balls are difficult, but if we can get past that, we will be in a better position,” he added.

England hold massive lead ahead of day 3

Speaking of the game between England and Pakistan, after bundling out Pakistan to just 110, England have taken a huge lead against the side. The second innings began, and the third day saw England on a score of 81/3 after 22 overs as rain interrupted play during the day.

England had a lead of 261 runs by the 22nd over, and the side will look to post a massive total in the second innings, giving a huge target for Pakistan to chase down, and eventually will hope to register a brilliant victory at the Lord’s Test.

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