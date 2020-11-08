Sarfaraz Ahmed fined for making 'inappropriate comments' in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Image Source : PCB/TWITTER Sarfaraz Ahmed

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been penalised 35 per cent of his match fee for using "inappropriate language" during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

The 33-year-old stumper, who is leading Sindh First XI, admitted to the level 1 offence relating to the use of inappropriate language during his side's match on Saturday.

"Sarfaraz repeatedly made inappropriate comments against an umpiring decision during the day’s play," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a media release. "He was reported by on-field umpires Faisal Afridi and Saqib Khan for the violation of article 2.21 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel," the release stated.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Usman Salahuddin fined for code of conduct breacheshttps://t.co/qqVksm9quL#QeA20 pic.twitter.com/KmWxB5QNW3 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 8, 2020

In a separate incident, Central Punjab batsman Usman Salahuddin was also fined 20 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 offence relating to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game during his side's match against Balochistan.

The incident also took place on Saturday. Usman continuously showed his bat during a leg-before appeal, which was deemed as an attempt to mislead the umpires. Usman also pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage