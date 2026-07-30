Saransh Jain reveals his conversation with India legend after maiden call-up to India's Test team

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a two-game Test series; the two sides will take on each other in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, and ahead of the series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the squad for the series.

All-rounder Saransh Jain made the cut in India’s squad for the Sri Lanka series in August. Led by Shubman Gill, the squad will feature senior players, including Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishab Pant and Mohammed Siraj. Two tests against Sri Lanka are set for the team, spanning August 15-27.

33-year-old Saransh is yet to make his debut in international cricket, and the upcoming series might just be the chance for him to make his mark. He is an off-spin bowling all-rounder and has replaced Washington Sundar in the squad after his hamstring injury.

Saransh Jain reveals lessons he learnt from Harbhajan Singh

Following his selection, Saransh Jain revealed that former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin are his idols. He talked about his conversation with Harbhajan Singh and how much he has learnt from him.

“I learnt a lot from Harbhajan during the recent COE camp. He told me not to change anything skill-wise as I have played a lot. But some of his lines motivated me a lot,” he said, adding, “He told me one-on-one that to gain something, you don't have to lose anything; you just have to do something. That line is stuck in my mind, and I work harder,” Saransh Jain said in an interview with Star Sports.

Saransh Jain opened up on his formative years

Furthermore, Saransh Jain revealed his reasons to pursue the sport. He talked about how he started playing cricket because of his father, Subodh Jain, who himself was a former first-class cricketer.

“I started cricket because of my father. He is also an ex-Ranji player. I play cricket only for him, and he is my idol,” he said.

He further highlighted that the Indian bowling legends, Harbhajan Singh and R. Ashwin, were his idols and that he learnt from them by just watching them play.

“When it comes to bowling, Harbhajan and Ashwin are my idols, and I have learnt a lot by looking at their bowling. I am not thinking about how it will be in Sri Lanka, but the focus is only on continuing the basics,” he added.

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