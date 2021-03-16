Sarah Taylor makes history by becoming 1st female coaching staff in English County

Image Source : AP File photo of Sarah Taylor.

Former English woman's team wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor created history as she will become the first woman to work as a coaching staff in English County for Sussex.

She will join new joint head coaches of the side Ian Salisbury and James Kirtley at Hove where she will work with first-team keepers Ben Brown and Phil Salt, reported English tabloid Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best keeper among both men's and women's cricket, will be returning to cricket after two-year hiatus when she call it quits from international cricket citing anxiety.

While this is regarded as the first time a woman has been employed by a County side, Taylor has often worked for Sussex men's team on a part-time basis.

Taylor, who was coaching at a school in Eastbourne as well as working part-time at Sussex since her early retirement, will continue to coach her students at school.

"I want to share my experience and expertise to help the keepers at Sussex get the most from their game," Taylor was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. "I'm a big believer in keeping things simple and perfecting the basics."