Sanju Samson trends on social media as India collapse in T20 World Cup final

India and South Africa are facing each other for the first time in the T20 World Cup final and the latter side started well after losing the toss. Keshav Maharaj got the better of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the second over of the innings while Kagiso Rabada dismissed Suryakumar Yadav cheaply as all three batters couldn't reach double-digit scores.

India didn't make a single change in their playing XI backing the likes of Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube despite them not performing in the tournament. While Kohli had scored 75 runs before the final, Dube bagged a golden duck in the semi-final against England and his show in the entire World Cup hasn't been great as well. Meanwhile, soon after India collapsed, Sanju Samson started trending on social media having not got an opportunity to play a single game in the competition despite being in the squad.

In fact, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendara Chahal are the other two players to not play at all in T20 World Cup 2024. But one felt, Samson should've got the game with Dube not clicking in the tournament at all. The middle-order batter came on the back of a sensational Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals and had also hit quite a few sixes off the spinners, the same role for which Dube made it to the playing XI.

Even as India collapsed losing three wickets within first six overs, the fans felt that Samson deserved a chance as he could've contributed to India's score better than the likes of Dube. Many also lamented the fact that Samson might never make his World Cup debut as this was the first time, the Kerala cricketer was picked for the mega event in any format.