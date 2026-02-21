Sanju Samson to replace Tilak Varma in Super Eights clash vs South Africa? Suryakumar Yadav answers

Ahmedabad :

Keeper-batter Sanju Samson engaged in a long batting session ahead of India’s Super Eights clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was rumoured that the Kerala batter could be in the reckoning once again, as Tilak Varma has failed to establish his authority so far in the T20 World Cup 2026. The 23-year-old has scored 106 runs in four matches, at a strike rate of 120.45, which is extremely concerning at the moment.

However, India are not planning to drop him just yet, as captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed. Answering to a question regarding India’s score in powerplay, the Mumbai-born mentioned that the expectations are extremely high and they are trying to live up to it but the wickets have not allowed the players to settle in early and bat the way they are used to in bilateral series.

“You mean, I should make him play for Tilak? Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha. It's going well in power play. We're making 50 - 40 runs. That's normal cricket. Now we've played so well in bilateral. It happens – we have expectations, we also have expectations from ourself. Expectation to make 220, 240, 250. But wickets are a little different here. The four wickets we have played on so far were a little different and challenging. Off spinners were not bowling earlier but are now. So we have started preparation for that and hopefully we will tackle it as we start our Super 8 journey,” Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference.

The team management asked Tilak to bat that way: Suryakumar

Interestingly, Suryakumar added that Tilak has been told by the team management to anchor the innings, especially if India lose early wickets. However, he understands that the cricketer might not be entirely happy with his performance so far but regardless, the team management will back him as they understand Tilak’s potential, who was adjudged the Player of the Match in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan.

“I have told him, the team management has told him that he has to bat that way. If one wicket is down, then he is definitely, he can go and have his own game in the powerplay. But as soon as two wickets are down, then he has to take a little bit of backseat, get a partnership again, get to the 10th over and then we have enough firepower to continue and take on the bowling.

“But yeah, definitely I am sure he must not be happy with how he is batting right now, I am sure. He must be and he has practised a lot as well in the last 2-3 practice sessions. But I don't have any concern regarding him. He has been delivering for India at No. 3 really well and I am very confident that he will do it better,” Suryakumar said.

