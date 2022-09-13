Sanju Samson to play for Team India? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanju Samson in action

The Cricket Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) held a review meeting after announcing Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup starting on October 16.

After the underwhelming performance of Team India in the recently concluded Asia cup, concerns have been expressed over the performance of Indian batters in the middle overs in the meeting.

Apart from this, a BCCI official has also given a statement to PTI on the selection of Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant. It has also been stated that Sanju Samson will get a chance in the upcoming South Africa series.

BCCI announced teams for the T20 series against South Africa and Australia along with the T20 World Cup squad on Monday.

Apart from the South Africa T20Is, the men in blue will play three ODIs against the Proteas. The matches will be played on October 6, 9, and 11. According to a BCCI source, Sanju Samson will get a place in the team for the ODI series. Along with this, Pant's inclusion in the team was also explained to him.

"Sanju in any case will be playing the ODIs against South Africa as selectors will maintain the continuity from the Zimbabwe tour. Also, there were never any discussions on dropping Pant. He is the only left-hander we have at the top and he can win a match on his day,"

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah along with the national selection committee also discussed the poor performance of the national team during the continental championship.

"Yes, the Asia Cup performance was discussed. But obviously, more than problems, the focus is on solutions and what are the things that need to be improved during the T20 World Cup," a senior BCCI official added.

India's first match of the showpiece event is in Melbourne against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

