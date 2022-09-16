Sanju Samson to captain IND A vs NZ A; Umran Malik, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav named in the squad announced

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanju Samson in action | File Photo

The All-India Senior Selection Committee have named Sanju Samson as the captain of the India A squad for the 3-match ODI series vs New Zealand A set to be played in Chennai.

The team also boasts of pace sensation Umran Malik, MI's latest batting powerhouse, Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav. Other big names include the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar and Rahul Tripathi.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India "A" squad for the upcoming three-match Mastercard one-day series against New Zealand "A" to be played in Chennai," said BCCI in a statement.

All three ODI's will be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium. The first one is scheduled for 22nd September, Thursday. The rest of them will be played on 25th and 27th September respectively.

India A squad

Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa

