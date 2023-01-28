Sanju Samson shares big update on fitness; is India comeback on cards?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson in action

India's wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson has shared a big update on his fitness. The batter, who suffered an injury earlier this month is out of action from the Indian team. Samson sustained a knee injury during the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka and nursed his damaged knee at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. However, the 28-year-old has provided a big update on his fitness.

Taking to social media, Samson announced that he is "All set & Ready to go" as he has been declared fit. The 28-year-old had dived to take a catch in Sri Lanka's chase in the first T20I. He could not complete the catch and hurt his knee. The BCCI had replaced Samson with uncapped wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma.

Is Samson's comeback on cards?

Sanju Samson has been on and off in the Indian team. He has not featured in many ODIs and T20Is for India and is yet to cement his place in the team that is already facing healthy competition from many players. There has been no official word from BCCI whether Samson will be picked in the squad for the remaining two matches against New Zealand. Notably, after the ongoing series, India will play Australia in a four-match Test series, followed by a three-match ODI series at home. The squads for the first two tests are out but India are yet to name their players for the remaining matches.

Considering the fact that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are India's first-choice middle-order batters in ODIs, Samson's India comeback can well be delayed in ODIs. But the Indian star can feature in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies which is scheduled to be held in July 2023. However, he can be seen in action sooner in the Indian Premier League 2023, where he leads Rajasthan Royals. Samson led the Royals to the finals of the IPL 2022, only to fall short in the summit clash against the Gujarat Titans.

