Sanju Samson set to be ruled out for 5-6 weeks after getting injured during 5th T20I against England

Sanju Samson didn't take the field after a quick little knock of 16 runs off just seven deliveries in the fifth and final T20I against England in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. Samson was hit by a rising Jofra Archer delivery on his index finger on the third ball of the match. The Indian physio Kamlesh Jain attended to Samson and taped his index finger. Samson continued to play but didn't play any part in the remainder of the match with Dhruv Jurel taking gloves in the second innings behind the stumps.

As per a PTI report, the scans showed a fracture and it might take up to 4-6 weeks for Samson to recover fully and hence, the wicketkeeper batter will remain unavailable for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy knockouts and might return to action directly in IPL 2025.

"Samson has fractured his right index finger. It will take him five to six weeks before he can resume proper nets. So there is no chance of him playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-final for Kerala (vs J&K) in Pune from February 8-12," a BCCI source was quoted as saying in the report.

"In all likelihood, his comeback will happen in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals," he added. The report stated that the swelling increased with time even though he did bat for four more deliveries. Samson will hope to recover fully and return to action in style after having a forgettable series at home. Having smashed three centuries in five games, Samson scored just 51 runs in five matches as he was troubled by the pace of Archer and Mark Wood.

India don't play a T20 series for at least six months and Samson would hope for another sensational IPL with a new-look Rajasthan Royals as the skipper of the 2022 finalists will most likely open the innings with Nitish Rana as the new No 3.

