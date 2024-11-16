Sanju Samson's towering six strikes female spectator on face, onlookers apply ice pack | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP AND SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER A six by Sanju Samson hit a female spectator in the crowd during the 4th T20I between South Africa and India.

Sanju Samson's batting was a sight to behold during the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday (November 15). The right-handed batter recovered from a slump in form after registering ducks in consecutive games and struck a match-winning hundred in the series decider.

Samson hit nine maximums during his stay at the crease and while fans celebrated in joy as he unleashed his power-hitting prowess, one of the sixes hurt the Indian opener himself as much as it caused misery to the Proteas at The Bullring.

The fourth six which came out of Samson's marauding bat hurt a female spectator in the crowd and she wept inconsolably in grief. The incident unfolded during the 10th over of India's innings. Part-time bowler Tristan Stubbs was tasked by his captain Aiden Markram to rein Samson in but the swashbuckling batter proved too wild to be tamed.

Samson struck the first ball of the over for a six over long-on, narrowly missing Ryan Rickelton stationed at the fence. Stubbs bowled the next delivery right into Samson's hitting arc and he smacked it over deep mid-wicket for another maximum. Unfortunately, the ball bounced once and hit an inattentive female spectator flush on her left cheek.

Watch the video of the incident:

Samson's face wore an immediate look of concern as the replay on the giant screen showed the impact of the contact. Thankfully, the lady survived a major injury and received immediate treatment while she winced in pain. The video of the incident has taken several social media platforms by storm.

Notably, Samson played a memorable knock and brought his second ton of the series while batting alongside Tilak Varma. Varma also notched up his second consecutive hundred of the bilateral contest and both players finished unbeaten at the end of India's hit in the middle.