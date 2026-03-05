Sanju Samson's charismatic knock vs England earns standing ovation from Wankhede crowd in T20 World Cup 2026

Mumbai:

After a match-winning knock of 97 runs against West Indies in the Super Eights clash, India opener Sanju Samson managed to keep up with the momentum, launching a scathing attack against England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England. Despite losing his partner Abhishek Sharma early, Samson didn’t change his template as he went berserk against the Harry Brook-led side.

He also had luck by his side, having been dropped by Brook when he was batting on 16. It was a straightforward catch in mid-on but the England captain juggled it before dropping it. Since then, Samson hasn’t stopped the attack and eventually made 89 runs off 42 balls. He set the platform for the middle order batters to come in and match the same intent as the hosts would hope to post around 250 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Samson also had terrific support from the other end, with Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube playing the perfect role of the second fiddle. Kishan made 39 runs off 18 balls, while Dube will be hoping to end well. India were 160/3 when Samson departed and it’s now the perfect opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to come in and establish his authority.

Samson matches Virat Kohli’s record

Samson now holds the record for the joint third-biggest knock in the knockouts of the T20 World Cup. Finn Allen, with a century last night against South Africa, holds the top spot, followed by Tillakratne Dilshan’s 96* against West Indies in 2009. Notably, Samson matched Virat Kohli, who made 89* against West Indies in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Highest scores in T20 WC knockouts

100* - Finn Allen vs SA, Kolkata, 2026 SF

96* - Tillakaratne Dilshan vs WI, The Oval, 2009 SF

89* - Virat Kohli vs WI, Mumbai WS, 2016 SF

89 - Sanju Samson vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2026

86* - Alex Hales vs IND, Adelaide, 2022 SF

Adil Rashid sets unwanted record

England spinner Adil Rashid became the first bowler to concede more than 200 sixes in T20Is. He ended up conceding 41 runs in his four overs, having picked up the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar.