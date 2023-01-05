Sanju Samson ruled out of T20I series vs Sri Lanka; Punjab Kings batter replaces him

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series vs Sri Lanka owing to a knee injury he sustained during the 1st game in Mumbai.

"Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai," said BCCI in a statement.

Samson has been taken for scans and has been advised to take rest.

"He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," the statement added.

Punjab Kings batter Jitesh Sharma was named as his replacement. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for Sanju Samson," said BCCI.

Samson came in to bat at number 4 in the first T20I, but couldn't make an impact and went back after scoring 5(6).

The 2nd T20I of the 3-match series will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. India won the 1st T20I by 2 runs, but the fact that the Lankan Lions were able to take the match that close speaks volumes of how good they were. Sri Lanka, despite the defeat, would be confident heading into the 2nd T20I and Hardik's men would want to be at their absolute best in order to avoid any unnecessary slip-ups.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar

