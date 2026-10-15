Sanju Samson provides medical update on Arshdeep Singh; will he play fifth T20I in Bengaluru?

Hyderabad:

India pacer Arshdeep Singh suffered a painful shoulder injury during the fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad. The incident happened in the final over of the match when pacer Shamar Joseph struck Arshdeep with a short-pitched delivery. The blow left the Indian bowler in visible discomfort as he required immediate attention from the medical team.

He decided to continue after a quick medical scan. Interestingly, Joseph once again bowled a short-pitched delivery and this time the ball followed Arshdeep, who moved away from his batting position. The ball eventually went for 4wide. Soon after that, Arshdeep once again sat down in pain and this time, captain Shreyas Iyer called him back, ending the game three balls early.

After the match, Samson shared an update on Arshdeep, stating that the pacer has put ice on his shoulder and the team expects him to recover soon. However, whether he will play the final T20I in Bengaluru remains in doubt.

“Arshdeep is putting ice on his shoulders. Hopefully he gets well soon. He got struck by a high-speed ball. Hope he recovers soon,” Samson said in the press conference.

West Indies win by 24 runs

West Indies beat India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I, bringing the five-match series level at 2-2 and setting up a winner-takes-all contest in Bengaluru. For the visitors, captain Shai Hope once again rose to the occasion, scoring a century. With the ball, Keemo Paul stole the show, claiming a five-wicket haul. When it comes to India, nothing really worked for them in the middle. Sanju Samson’s bliterng half-century set the momentum, but they failed to capitalise on it.

Meanwhile, Samson maintained that the defeat had not dampened the team's enthusiasm. India had won the opening and third match of the series, while West Indies won the other two.

“We are 2-all now. All comes down to Bangalore now. We are really charged up for the last game. We have to get credit to West Indies cricket. They have come to our home and dominated 2 games. We are in the final now,” Samson said.

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