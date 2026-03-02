Sanju Samson overcomes mental demons to script history, help India beat West Indies

Kolkata:

A year ago, Sanju Samson was widely regarded as a crucial piece of India’s T20 setup. For years, fans and former players urged the team management to give him a consistent run, but with stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the side, opportunities were limited. When the senior duo stepped away, the opening spot became available and Samson grabbed it with both hands, smashing three centuries in 2025.

However, his place in the XI soon came under threat. Shubman Gill returned and reclaimed the opening role, forcing Samson into the middle order. The move didn’t work in his favour, and he was eventually left out of the team. Ahead of the World Cup, the management made another tactical shift as Gill was dropped and Samson was reinstated as opener alongside Abhishek Sharma.

The constant reshuffling made it difficult for Samson to find stability and he found himself sidelined once again. But another strategic rethink brought him back into the starting XI and this time, he was ready. Producing a match-winning unbeaten 97 against West Indies, he powered India to a five-wicket victory and a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

One of the greatest days of my life: Samson

His knock became the highest individual score by an Indian in a successful run chase in T20 World Cup history. After the match, Samson opened up about the mental battles he had faced, admitting he often questioned his own abilities. Yet, standing tall after his heroic performance, he described the moment as one of the most special of his life.

“Very grateful, very thankful. And I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it? can I make it? But I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So I’m very happy. I think this is one of the greatest days of my life,” Samson said in the post-match presentation.

