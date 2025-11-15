Sanju Samson officially traded to Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja back to Rajasthan Royals after 14 years CSK traded for Sanju Samson as Dhoni’s long-term successor, sending Ravindra Jadeja back to RR after 14 years. RR also gained Sam Curran. CSK’s top order is set, but they’ll target middle order options and an all rounder, possibly Cameron Green, in the auction.

Chennai Super Kings have officially confirmed the signing of Sanju Samson ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline. After recruiting several young talents such as Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel last season, the five-time champions had been targeting Samson since the conclusion of IPL 2025, viewing him as a long-term successor to MS Dhoni. With the need for an Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Samson turned out to be the ideal fit.

Rajasthan Royals, however, proved to be tough negotiators and were unwilling to release Samson in an all-cash trade. They were looking to strengthen their lower middle order and expressed a strong interest in Ravindra Jadeja, given his previous stint with the franchise from 2008 to 2011, during which he won the inaugural IPL title. Jadeja's adjusted contract amount was INR 14 crore, while Samson was traded to the Super Kings at his existing fees of INR 18 crore.

"A transition in a team's journey is never easy. Trading out a player like Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the franchise for more than a decade, and Sam Curran was one of the toughest decisions we have taken in the team's history," CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan said in a CSK statement.

"The decision was taken with mutual understanding with both Jadeja and Curran. We are deeply grateful for Jadeja's extraordinary contributions and the legacy he leaves behind. We wish both Jadeja and Curran the best for the future.

"We also welcome Sanju Samson, whose skill-set and achievements complement our ambitions. This decision has been made with great thought, respect, and a long-term vision," he added.

In addition to securing Jadeja, Rajasthan also acquired Sam Curran for INR 2.4 crore. Interestingly, Chennai allowed Curran to move despite parting ways with Jadeja. As a result, Rajasthan have reinforced their middle order with the additions of Jadeja and Curran, while Chennai will be delighted to bring in Samson, who not only bolsters their batting but also brings leadership experience, having guided RR to the IPL 2022 final.

How’s CSK’s batting order look?

Chennai’s top five currently looks sorted, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mhatre at the top of the order with Samson at number three. Dewald Brevis is expected to bat at number four and Shivam Dube at five. They are set to release the trio of Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda and will be looking to buy their replacements to play at number six and seven, if MS Dhoni decides to once again bat at eight.

One name that the franchise could be interested in signing is Cameron Green. However, in case, they pull off the deal in the IPL auction, it’s unclear on where the Australia international will bat as the top order is stacked. They will, regardless, look for an overseas batter and an all-rounder at number seven.