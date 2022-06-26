Twitter blasts BCCI, Indian Team for not including Sanju Samson in playing 11 vs Ireland

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sanju Samson | File Photo

Sanju Samson has been in and out of the Indian set-up for quite some time now. So, when a young squad was announced to take on Ireland in Dublin, fans expected Samson to be part of the eleven.

But, that wasn't really the case when the playing eleven for the match against Ireland was announced. Deepak Hooda was slotted in at number three, a place where Samson would have played.

Twitter was on fire after the announcement of the playing 11. Here are a few reactions.

Samson needs backing, his place in the eleven shouldn't be up for debate for a while, and that is when you can hold him responsible for his performances.

A series here and there, two or three matches here and there, won't make a difference. You need to trust and back Samson. It's an old saying that when talent meets opportunity, wonderful things can happen.

Sanju is the talent here, but he needs to meet the right kind of opportunity at the highest level. Samson can be the X-factor that India needs. All he needs is backing.

As far as the match is concerned, Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Ireland Playing XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik