Sanju Samson named captain as Kerala announces squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Star India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was named captain as the Kerala Cricket Association came forward and revealed Kerala's squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Kerala Cricket Association took centre stage and announced their squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26. With the squad announced, the board revealed that star wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson will be leading the side in the tournament.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26 (Elite Group-A, League Stage) will be played in Lucknow from November 26 to December 8, and with Sanju Samson as the captain, Kerala will hope for a good showing in the tournament. It is also interesting to note that the squad left for Lucknow on November 22, 2025, from Indore.

Under Samson’s leadership, Kerala’s squad has some good names in their ranks with the likes of Ankit Sharma, Vishnu Vinod, and Ahammed Imran all expected to play key roles for their side in the upcoming tournament.

Samson hopes to maintain good form ahead of T20 assignments

Notably, Sanju Samson will be hoping to maintain top form ahead of the upcoming T20 assignments. The star batter was a part of the Indian side that won the Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan in the final in Dubai. Furthermore, he was recently traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL (Indian Premier League).

He will be representing the five-time IPL champions from the 2026 season, and with a change in scenery in the tournament, it could be interesting to see how Samson fares for the yellow army in the tournament. Additioanlly, the star batter is also expected to be a part of India’s squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Kerala squad:

Sanju V Samson (C)(WK), Rohan S Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen M (WK), Ahammed Imran (VC), Vishnu Vinod (WK), Nidheesh M.D, Asif KM, Akhil Scaria, Biju Narayanan N., Ankit Sharma, Krishna Devan R.J, Abdul Bazith P.A, Sharafuddeen N.M, Sibin P Gireesh, Krishna Prasad, Saly V Samson, Vignesh Puthur, Salman Nizar.

