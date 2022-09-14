EXCLUSIVE | Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami big miss in T20 World Cup squad: Legendary Chandu Borde

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV In an exclusive chat, Borde talked about India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

India recently announced its squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. While there were no surprises in store, many questions were raised about the exclusion of Mohammed Shami and Sanju Samson.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Legendary Indian batter Chandu Borde said it wasn't right to exclude Shami and Samson from the World Cup squad.

"Well, the squad was announced and most of the players were the same as before, but what surprised me was the exclusion of Shami. Considering that the World Cup is in Australia, Shami could have been lethal with his pace and swing. I feel he should have benefitted the team a lot had he been chosen," said Borde.

Talking about Sanju Samson, Borde said he could have been a great option in Australia since he is an attacking player.

"Sanju Samson should have also been selected for the World Cup. He is a great batsman, and the team could have benefitted a lot from him."

When asked about the competition between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, Borde said, "While Dinesh Karthik is a great finisher, Pant is an extremely unpredictable player and can turn the game around in no time. Pant should be an automatic choice."

Borde also talked about Virat Kohli and his batting position. He said, "Although Virat did score a hundred vs Afghanistan as an opener, he is best suited at number three, where he can anchor the innings."

Interestingly, in an earlier conversation with India TV, the veteran had also given Kohli a piece of advice on how he should regain his form, "I would give the same advice to Virat Kohli. 'Jao beta, net mein jao and har ball ko maaro'. But to be honest, no one really knows what works during a bad phase," he earlier said.

