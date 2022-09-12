Sanju Samson misses ticket to Australia; Unfortunate or fair?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson's place in the Indian squad has been up for debate more often than not. BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia on Monday.

While the likes of Rishabh Pant, and Dinesh Karthik were included in the primary squad, Shreyas Iyer was named on the standby list. On the other hand, after missing out on the Asia Cup team, Samson failed to make it to the Indian squad yet again.

Apart from the World Cup team, Samson failed to make the cut in the squads for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa and Australia.

The team selection raises a question - Why was Sanju Samson not selected in the team?

Samson has been one of the very few players in Indian cricket who has played with an attacking and fearless approach. But unfortunately for Samson, the method hasn't yielded any positive results.

The 27-year-old last played T20I against West Indies on August 7. He scored 15 runs off 11 deliveries before getting dismissed by Odean Smith.

In the management's defence, they already have a lot going on in the batting department. From the choice between Pant and Karthik in Playing XI to the sequence of top-order batters, Team India is trying different strategies.

Talking about Samson's game, he hasn't really made the opportunities count. He may have played an attacking brand of cricket, but consistently getting out in the 20s and 30s did not help his case.

Samson has played as few as 16 T20Is so far. He has scored 296 runs with a high score of 77 and an average of 21.14 runs.

T20 World Cup Full squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

