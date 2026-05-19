Sanju Samson makes MS Dhoni-esque stumping to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen, leads to verbal exchange | WATCH

New Delhi:

Sanju Samson had an MS Dhoni-esque moment when he stumped to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen in Chennai Super Kings' clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, May 18. Klaasen and Ishan Kishan sent the Super Kings into huge trouble with a crucial 75-run stand for the third wicket before the Proteas' dismissal opened the gates a bit.

Kishan and Klaasen had bided their time on what was a slow Chepuak surface before cashing in and hitting boundaries at will to push CSK out of the contest. CSK were running out of options when Noor Ahmad came for his final over in the 15th and got Klaasen for 47.

He changed his angle to over the wicket and bowled a googly spinning away from the Proteas batter, who got beaten as his back leg lifted for a brief moment. Just like Dhoni has done so many times in his career, Samson displayed lightning-fast hands to break the stumps and get Klaasen stumped out. Not just the dismissal, Samson's celebratory jump resembled Dhoni's celebration, which left the fans in a bit of nostalgia.

Klaasen, Samson in verbal exchange

The dismissal led to Klaasen and Samson having a brief verbal exchange. The Proteas batter had a word or two for Samson, who stared back at him and responded as things heated up for a brief time. However, Shivam Dube acted quickly as the mediator, as he asked Klaasen to leave, ending the mini-verbal act. The on-field umpire also had a word with Samson on the incident, as the CSK star was seen expressing that he was not at fault.

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Ishan Kishan leads the win

While Klaasen's dismissal triggered a couple of more wickets, Kishan held his cool as he hit a few crucial boundaries later before getting dismissed on 70 from 47 balls in the 19th over. However, by the time Anshul Kamboj got Kishan, the match had slipped away from the hosts as SRH won it with five wickets in hand and six balls to spare.

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