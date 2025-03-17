Sanju Samson joins Rajasthan Royals' camp ahead of IPL 2025 Star India batter Sanju Samson, and the skipper of Rajasthan Royals joined his side's camp ahead of the IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals are all set for a new season of the IPL (Indian Premier League); the inaugural champions will kick off their season by taking on 2024’s finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides will lock horns in game 2 of the tournament at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23.

It is interesting to note that Royals will play the IPL 2025 with major changes to their squad. The likes of Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and many more stars were let go ahead of the mega auction.

Instead, they roped in Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana in their squad to further propel themselves. Ahead of the start of the new season, Rajasthan Royals were treated with the presence of their skipper, Sanju Samson, as the star batter joined the camp before the start of the new season.

Samson will once again lead Royals in the IPL 2025, and after several good seasons with the franchise, the star batter will hope that he can help propel the side to their second IPL title. It is interesting to note that the past three seasons for Rajasthan Royals resulted in heartbreak. The side reached the final in the IPL 2022, where they were defeated by Gujarat Titans. The IPL 2023 saw Royals being eliminated from the group stages of the competition. Furthermore, they did manage to qualify for the playoffs in the IPL 2024.

Defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator, Royals were eliminated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the tournament. Ending in heartbreak again, the side underwent some major changes in their squad. With Rahul Dravid as the new head coach and several new names, Royals will hope for an improved performance in 2025 and hopefully go all the way as well.