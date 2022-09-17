Sanju Samson: Indian wicketkeeper batsman has his say on KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sanju Samson in action against Australia

Sanju Samson: The Indian team for the T20I World Cup has been revealed. The marquee event will be played in Australia. It has a scheduled start of October 16, 2022, and will go on till November 13, 2022. The Indian team had a decent outing in the Asia Cup and has been received positively by cricket pundits and fans across the globe, but it is the conundrum surrounding Sanju Samson's selection that has left a bad taste in the mouth of his fans.

Many Indian fans have questioned Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik's inclusion in the squad owing to their current form. Sanju Samson had a stellar run in the 2022 IPL and performed pretty decently in the limited chances that he got with the Indian team. The wicketkeeper-batsman was recently named as the captain of India A side. Sanju has finally opened up about all the chaos that has been going around him.

There is this certain video on social media platforms that has been doing the rounds. In this video, Sanju, without mincing his words shared his honest opinions about BCCI selectors overlooking him for the sake of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Dinesh Karthik. The actual source of the video remains unknown but going by his reactions, it can be clearly said that Sanju's interview was conducted after India's World Cup squad announcement.

Samson expressed his point of view & said:

I am extremely fortunate to play for India and it has been a privilege to register a comeback after a long haul of 5 years. It is extremely difficult to find a spot in the world's best playing eleven. Irrespective of whatever is going on in the media or on social media, my priority always has been to maintain a positive mindset. There are a lot of talks happening around KL, Rishabh, and Dinesh's selection, but my stand is pretty clear on it. All of them are playing for my country and if I start competing against them, I'll let my country down in more than one way.

As of now, the Rajasthan Royals skipper has missed out on the T20I World Cup and has not been included in the squad that will take on Australia. With an abundance of injuries in the Indian squad, it will be interesting to see Sanju's fate and which way it goes.

