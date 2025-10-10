Sanju Samson included as Kerala announce squad for Ranji Trophy opener, Azharuddeen named captain Sanju Samson has been named in Kerala's squad for their Ranji Trophy 2025/26 opener against Maharashtra that will be played in Thiruvananthapuram from October 15. Samson will be making his return to the red-ball cricket.

New Delhi:

Sanju Samson is set to return to red-ball cricket as he has been named in Kerala's squad for their Ranji Trophy 2025/26 opener against Maharashtra that will be played in Thiruvananthapuram from October 15. Samson has not played a first-class match since October last year, when he appeared for Kerala in their second-round clash against Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Kerala have also appointed a new captain with Mohammed Azharuddeen set to lead the team. He comes in for Sachin Baby, who had led Kerala to the final last year. "We have appointed Azharuddeen as captain, considering the future as Sanju will be travelling to Australia for T20Is. We were looking for continuity in the leadership role," a KCA source said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Baba Aparajith has been named the vice-captain. Aparjith has made a switch from Tamil Nadu to Kerala ahead of the previous season and is now a member of the leadership group.

Samson also named in India's T20I squad for Australia series

Samson has also been named in India's T20I squad for the away Australia series that follows the three-match ODI series. The ODIs will be played from October 19, while the five T20Is will kick off from October 29. Notably, as the first round of the Ranji gets underway from October 15, Samson will have ample time to play for his state side before going for the national duty.

Kerala made it to the final last year

Kerala had qualified for the final of the Ranji Trophy for the first time last season, where they went down to Vidarbha due to the latter's first innings lead. Azharuddeen was the leading run-scorer for the team last year with 635 runs in 12 innings to his name. He had scored a century and four half-tons and averaged 70.55 during the season. All-rounder and leg spinner Jalaj Saxena was the leading wicket-taker for them, having taken 40 wickets in 16 innings with five five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul.

Kerala squad for Maharashtra clash: Mohammed Azharuddeen (captain), Baba Aparajith (vice-captain), Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Rohan S Kunnumal, Vathsal Govind, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, MD Nidheesh, Basil NP, Edhen Apple Tom, Ahammed Imran, Shoun Roger, Abhishek P Nair.