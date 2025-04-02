Sanju Samson gets CoE clearance, set to return as Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been deemed fit by BCCI's Centre of Excellence. He will return as Rajasthan Royals captain in the match against Punjab Kings on April 5. In his absence, Riyan Parag was leading the side.

Sanju Samson, who played only as an Impact Player in the first three matches for Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2025, has been cleared by BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) to play complete 40 overs. In his absence, Riyan Parag led the team but with Samson set to return, he will take over the captaincy baton from the next match, which is slated to take place on April 5 against Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan had a poor start to their campaign, winning only one of their first three matches of the season. They are currently ninth on the points table and will be hoping to improve in the remaining 11 matches in order to stay in the hunt for the Qualifiers. Meanwhile, Samson played a scintillating knock of 66 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening game but the team ended up suffering a 44-run defeat.

In the second and third matches against KKR and CSK respectively, the keeper-batter made 20 and 13 runs. In total, Samson has scored 99 runs in three matches.

Notably, Samson hurt his finger during the fifth T20I against England earlier in the year. Soon after that, the Kerala-born cricketer underwent surgery and was recovering at the BCCI facility in Bengaluru. Ahead of the 18th edition of the IPL, the cricketer was given partial clearance by the NCA doctors to feature in the IPL, that is only as a batter. In his absence, youngster Dhruv Jurel was keeping wickets for Rajasthan in the first three games.

After Rajasthan’s third game of the season against CSK, Samson headed to CoE for final fitness tests. He cleared that on April 1 and has been given the fitness certificate. The cricketer will next travel to Mullanpur to join the rest of the team members for the next match against Punjab, who are currently second on the points table.