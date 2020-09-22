IPL 2020: Gambhir calls Sanju Samson best keeper-batsman in India after RR star smashes 32-ball 74 vs CSK

Image Source : IPL T20 Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson (right) smashes a six against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Tuesday.

After an early jolt handed by Chennai Super Kings with Deepak Chahar cheaply removing debutant Yashashvi Jaiswal (6 runs), Rajasthan Royals have built themselves a strong foundation for a big target and all the credit for that goes to Sanju Samson.

The wicket-keeper batsman, who is looking to leave an impression on Indian selectors this IPL, took just 19 balls to hammer a quickfire 50. The 25-year-old right-hander mostly dealt in 6s as he shot nine maximums and a solitary boundary before his ininngs came to an end in an attempted slog off Lungi Ngidi.

He was aptly supported from the other end by skipper Steve Smith, who also scored his 9th fifty right after Sanju's departure.

The whirlwind of an innings left many in awe of the batsman as plenty throng to social media to praise the RR star.

Cricket-turn-politican Gautam Gambhir was generous in his praises to Kerala batsman as he called him the best wicketkeeper-batsman in Indian and also the best young batting talent in the country.

Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India!

Anyone up for debate? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

"Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?" he wrote on Twitter.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage