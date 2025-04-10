Sanju Samson fined Rs 24 lakh for Rajasthan Royals' second slow over-rate offence in IPL 2025 The Rajasthan Royals went down to the Gujarat Titans by 58 runs in the 23rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. It was a forgettable evening for the Royals as they conceded 217 runs and didn't complete their overs on time either.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 24 lakh for his team's second slow-over offence in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. RR didn't complete their overs on time in the clash against Gujarat Titans, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 9).

As per Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, a captain is fined Rs 24 lakh for a second over-rate offence in a season, and the IPL has eliminated match suspensions for the third offence. The rest of the players, including the Impact Player, in this case, are fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25% of their match fees, whichever is lesser.

Interestingly, Riyan Parag was the captain of the Royals when they didn't complete their 20 overs on time earlier in the season against the Chennai Super Kings. Sanju Samson played that game as an Impact Player due to his finger injury. Parag was fined Rs 24 lakh for the first offence as well.

As for the match, the Royals lost it by a huge margin of 58 runs as they failed to chase down a mammoth target of 218 runs. Samson scored 41 runs while Shimron Hetmyer smashed 52 runs off 32 balls but they were bundled out for just 159 runs in 19.2 overs. For the Titans, Sai Sudharsan was the star with the bat, scoring 82 runs off 53 deliveries with eight fours and three sixes to his name.

He also won the player of the match award for his knock. With the ball, Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets, conceding only 24 runs in his four-over spell. Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore also scalped two wickets each as the Titans registered their fourth win on the trot.