Sanju Samson enters star-studded list after ripping apart Rishad Hossain for five sixes in an over | WATCH

Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson entered a star-studded list of batters after ripping apart Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain for five sixes in an over in the third T20I on Saturday, October 12. Samson, whose bat didn't do much talking in the first two games, turned on a butcher mode in the third game.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper was in sensational touch in the third game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and brought up his fifty in only 22 balls. He rocketed up his speed after fifty as he took down the leg-spinner Rishad for five consecutive sixes.

After missing the first ball, he deposited all the next five deliveries into the stands. His first four maximums came straight down the ground, over the bowler's head or on either side of him and one came to deep mid-wicket.

Watch Samson smashing Rishad all the way through:

The wicket-keeper batter has joined an elite list of players with the most runs in an over in T20Is. Samson is only the fourth Indian to hit 30 or more runs in an over. Moreover, he finds himself in an elite list of players with five or more consecutive sixes in an over.

Players with the most consecutive sixes in an over (Top 10 teams):

1 - Yuvraj Singh: 6 consecutive sixes

2 - David Miller: 5 consecutive sixes

3 - Kieron Pollard: 5 consecutive sixes

4 - Sanju Samson: 5 consecutive sixes