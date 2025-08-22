Sanju Samson doesn't bat in Top 4 in KCL ahead of Asia Cup - signs for what's to come? With Shubman Gill getting picked as the vice-captain in the T20 squad for the Asia Cup, Sanju Samson's run as an opener might be over and it seems like the wicketkeeper-batter has already started prepping for the potential middle-order role in the Kerala Cricket League.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Asia Cup 2025 squad for India raised more questions instead of answering the existing ones, considering that the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer didn't find a place and Shubman Gill returned to the fold after a gap of more than a year, with the vice-captaincy tag against him. With Gill returning as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy, the Test captain will open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma and hence, there is a legitimate question over Samson's place in the XI.

Samson, who didn't have a great series against England in January-February, with 26 being his highest score in five matches, has three hundreds to his name in the last 10 innings in T20Is. And if head coach Gautam Gambhir's words to Samson are to be believed, as revealed by the batter himself on Kutti Stories with Ash, he might get a longer rope. However, his batting position is likely to be tweaked with no room at the top. So where does Samson actually bat?

Abhishek and Gill open, Tilak Varma follows them at No 3, surely? Like Samson, Tilak too has a couple of centuries and 72 to his name in the last 10 innings in T20Is he has played and even though he didn't have the greatest of IPLs, he is surely likely to start at No 3. Hence, the top four are sealed. So, Samson at No 5? Axar Patel has batted at No 5 of late to balance the team out and even for the Delhi Capitals, he played in the middle order.

So, where does Samson bat?

So, India's 5, 6 and 7 could look like Axar, Hardik Pandya and the wicketkeeper. Should India continue with Samson or get in a readymade finisher like Jitesh Sharma at that number? That's for the captain and coach to decide, but it seems like Samson is rightfully concerned about his spot and has started auditioning or rather prepping for it.

Samson didn't get to bat for the Kochi Blue Tigers in his side's opening game in the Kerala Cricket League but when he wasn't out in the middle even after his side being two down, the signs were clear that he is prepping for that 5, 6 and 7 role. Will he be able to make a difference in the middle order, as a finisher? Only time will tell, but the 30-year-old is doing everything to hold on to his India place in the line-up.