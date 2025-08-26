Sanju Samson continues his strong run in KCL, falls little short of consecutive tons as Asia Cup stands ahead Sanju Samson produced another strong knock in the Kerala Cricket League as he auditions himself for the Asia Cup 2025. Samson had hit a hundred in the previous match and has now hit 89 in the clash against Thrissur Titans.

New Delhi:

India batter Sanju Samson continued his strong run in the Kerala Cricket League as he slammed another fifty-plus score. Samson made a 46-ball 89 as he gears up for the Asia Cup 2025 with another stroke-filled knock.

Playing for the Kochi Blue Tigers, Samson made 89 with nine sixes and four fours in another strong knock at the top of the order against Thrissur Titans. The Kerala batter had scored a blistering century in the previous match against Aries Kollam Sailors, having slammed 121 from 51 deliveries in the four-wicket win.

Samson scored 12 runs off one ball

Meanwhile, Samson scored 12 runs off one ball in the fifth over when he slammed a six off a no-ball against left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph and then again on a free-hit. He was later dismissed for 89 in the 18th over with Ajinas K getting the big wicket. Ajinas took a hat-trick, which began from the wicket of Samson and concluded with the departure of Muhammad Ashik.

Samson auditions for Asia Cup

Meanwhile, Samson is auditioning himself for the Asia Cup 2025 as he is opening the innings again in the KCL. He did not come out to bat in the first match when his team chased 98 against Adani Trivandrum Royals before batting at No.6 in the second game against Alleppey Ripples and making 13 from 22 balls.

He returned to the top of the order in the third match against AKS and then opened in the fourth clash again.

Meanwhile, Samson will be looking to make the most of the chances as the Asia Cup stands ahead. He has been picked in the squad, which also has two more openers in Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, with the latter also being the vice-captain.

Speaking during the squad announcement press conference, chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that Samson and Gill are "two very good opening options to have alongside Abhishek Sharma", and a call will be taken in Dubai.

Gill will be part of the Playing XI as he is also the vice-captain, and with Abhishek set as an opener, India will need to rejig their batting combination.