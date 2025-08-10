Sanju Samson calls his journey with Rajasthan Royals 'really great' amid move on reports Sanju Samson has played for the Rajasthan Royals in two different stints. He was with the franchise from 2013 to 2015 before returning in 2018. He has been the captain of the franchise since 2021. Samson has reflected on his journey with the Royals.

New Delhi:

Amidst the reports of a possible move on from Rajasthan Royals, team skipper Sanju Samson reflected on the journey with the franchise in an interview with former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Samson, who has been with RR in two different stints, has reportedly requested a trade or a release ahead of IPL 2026.

Amidst this, Samson opened up about his journey with RR, citing how the franchise helped him in his early days. "RR has meant the world to me. A small child coming from a village in Kerala, wanting to show his talent. And then Rahul (Dravid) sir and Manoj Badale sir gave me a stage to get up and show the world what I am made of," Samson told Ashwin in his YouTube show.

"That time, they trusted me throughout. The journey with RR has been really great, and I’m very grateful to have been in a franchise like that. It really means a lot to me," Samson added.

Samson reflects on his T20I tons with India as opener

Samson has found himself being given fewer opportunities, with many former cricketers and fans questioning the same. However, he had slammed three centuries last year in T20Is when he was given a longer rope to open.

The 30-year-old reflected how head coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav helped him in assuring him of opportunities for him to feel secure. "The change happened after the T20 World Cup (2024). Gautam bhai came in, and Surya came in as the captain. I was playing a Duleep Trophy game in Andhra. Surya was playing for the other team.

"He told me, ‘There is a good opportunity coming up for you. We have seven (T20I) games (vs Bangladesh and South Africa) lined up, and I am going to give you all seven games as an opener," said Samson.

The Royals skipper highlighted how the coach had backed him, saying that he would play him even if he got out on 21 ducks. "The words coming out from the captain's mouth itself actually felt, Oh wow, great. I played two games in Sri Lanka but was unable to score runs. I was a bit down in the dressing room, and Gautam bhai came up to me and asked what had happened.

"I said, 'After a long time, I got a chance, but I failed to capitalise'. He said, 'So what? I'll drop you if you register 21 ducks'. That's the word which he used," he said.

Samson further stated that those things helped him gain confidence. "That kind of confidence from the captain and the coach has definitely raised my confidence. That really helped me to go out there and perform," he added.