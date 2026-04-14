Sanju Samon wins ICC player of the month award after heroic T20 World Cup 2026 showcase

New Delhi:

In a major development, star India batter Sanju Samson has been awarded the ICC Player of the Month for March, 2026. Samson has been awarded the honour for his brilliant performances for the Indian team in March, as his three knocks for the Men in Blue were crucial for the side as they lifted their third T20 World Cup 2026 title.

It is worth noting that Samson helped India win a crucial Super Eight game, defeating the West Indies after he scored 97* runs in 50 deliveries. Furthermore, he scored 89 runs in 42 deliveries against England in the semi-final. Additionally, he followed it up with a knock of 89 runs in 46 deliveries against South Africa in the final to help India lift the title.

Notably, Samson won the award ahead of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Connor Esterhuizen. The star batter was also named the player of the tournament at the World Cup as well.

“Winning the ICC Player of the Month award is an incredible feeling, especially as it comes during what has been the most unforgettable phase of my cricketing journey. Playing a part in India’s triumph at the Men’s T20 World Cup was truly a dream realised, and it took some time for the magnitude of that moment to fully sink in,” Samson was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Amelia Kerr won the player of the month in the women’s category

It is worth noting that New Zealand women’s Amelia Kerr won the player of the month award in the women’s category. She was excellent with both the bat and the ball in ODI and T20I cricket. This is the third time that Kerr has been awarded the Player of the Month.

"It’s been a special month for the White Ferns. It’s always nice to be able to contribute to wins for your country but seeing the way the whole team has played, the selflessness and the belief is what has been the highlight for me this past month,” Kerr said.

Also Read: