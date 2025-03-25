Sanjiv Goenka addresses LSG after chat with Rishabh Pant following loss to DC in IPL 2025 | WATCH Sanjiv Goenka had an interaction with LSG's newly-appointed captain Rishabh Pant after the team's one-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. Goenka then addressed the team in the dressing room as he expressed his thoughts on the loss to the Capitals.

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka addressed his team after its heartbreaking one-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League 2025 opener on Monday, March 24.

Goenka shared his views on the loss after DC batter Ashutosh Sharma pulled off a heist to take his team to a one-wicket win in the 210-run chase at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Goenka was seen having a chat with the team's newly-appointed captain Rishabh Pant on the ground alongside team head coach Justin Langer in close vicinity. Fans on social media referenced the discussion with Pant to the heated interaction with the then captain KL Rahul after LSG's big loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad last year, however, the chat with Pant seemed a lot lighter.

The LSG owner then addressed his team in the dressing room. "Lots of positives that I take away from this game, in batting, in bowling. The way we had the powerplay in both batting and bowling was brilliant. These things happen. We are a young team, let’s look at the positives, and look forward, from tomorrow to the 27th. And hopefully, we’ll have a better result. Disappointing result, yes, but great game. So well done," Goenka said in the dressing room interaction with the team.

Watch the interaction here:

Coming in as an impact player, Ashutosh made the ultimate impact, slamming 66 from 31 balls in the run-chase. The Capitals were losing wickets at regular intervals and were reeling at 65/5 at one point. However, Ashutosh, Tristan Stubbs and debutant Vipraj Nigam made telling impacts.

Ashutosh and Stubbs put up 48 for the sixth wicket to bring the Capitals back in the hunt before Vipraj sparkled his magic with a blistering 15-ball 39 which brought DC close. However, Vipraj's wicket brought a further setback to DC's chances. But the right-handed finisher had other thoughts as he played a blinder of a knock to take DC home with one wicket in hand and three balls to spare.