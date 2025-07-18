Sanjay Manjrekar on Shubman Gill’s aggression: 'You don't have to show when you're captain' Shubman Gill had a heated exchange with England opener Zak Crawley on Day 3 of the Lord's Test. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that his aggression might have hampered his batting in the second innings.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believed that Shubman Gill's heated altercation with England opener Zak Crawley during the second innings of the Lord's Test. Manjrekar felt that Gill does not need to show the Virat Kohli-like aggression as a captain if he did not had it in the past.

In a dramatic end to Day 3 of the Lord's Test, India's new Test captain Gill and Crawley were involved in a heated exchange when the English opener tried killing time to avoid an extra over from the visitors.

He pulled off on multiple occasions, leading to the displeasure of the Indians. Gill charges towards Crawley and gave him a mouthful with a gesture as he expressed his anger over the latter's act.

When Gill turned out to bat at the end of Day 4, he received some sledging from the English players and was dismissed on six, which had put the visitors into more trouble. Meanwhile, former India cricketer Manjrekar opined that Gill's aggression might have hampered his batting.

"When he came into bat on Day 4, I expected England to give him back because he lost his temper. And all that is ok, it happens. But the thing with Virat Kohli was that he would get even more fired up and become a better batter. What disappointed me with Shubman Gill and that is why I was wondering, where is Shubman Gill heading? Because that seemed like it didn’t have the right effect on Shubman Gill the batter. He came out looking very tentative and, you know, these days we are privy to the stump mic and we could hear the things being said and there were some personal attacks made," Manjrekar said on a video on ESPNCricinfo.

"This could be a new experience for Shubman Gill because these days, as you can see, you know, with Indian players, there’s mostly friendly reception from a lot of foreign teams. So this was new territory. And he looked tentative and wasn’t up for it and we saw it pan out in the way he batted. But these were good deliveries which he has negotiated beautifully through his marathon run as a batter through the series and suddenly he was missing those balls. There was a review situation as well. Next ball, there was a leg before. Going through Shubman Gill’s defence has been hard work. He has hardly missed a ball, the control percentage has been brilliant and suddenly in about 9 deliveries, he has missed 4. and I have no doubt there is a connection there," Manjrekar added.

He further highlighted that Gill should not have imitated Kohli-like aggression if he did not had an aggressive attitude before the captaincy. "And just to extend to that point, if Shubman Gill had that kind of a fiery side to him, we would have seen it a little earlier. You don’t have to show it when you’re captain. Or did he show it because he’s got this confidence now that he’s won a Test match and he’s got so many runs?" he said.