Sanjay Manjrekar makes massive statement around Rishabh Pant after latter's blistering ton against England Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took centre stage and branded star batter Rishabh Pant as the greatest Indian batter keeper in Test cricket after the latter's excellent knock against England in the first innings of the first Test.

New Delhi:

Star India batter Rishabh Pant lit the stage on fire at Headingley in Leeds in the first Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. England and India locked horns in the first Test from June 20, and after excellent knocks by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, where both batters completed their tons, Pant seemed to be at his best in the middle order as well.

Coming out to bat, Pant scored 134 runs in 178 deliveries, helping the visitors post a total of 471 runs in the first innings. Rishabh Pant’s exceptional knock left the spectators in awe, and former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took centre stage and branded Pant as the greatest Test batter-keeper to ever play for India.

"By far, India's greatest ever Test batter-keeper. I was worried when he was in the 90s that he might end up getting his 8th 90 of his career. It is just unbelievable that he has so many 90s! But he's a breath of fresh air," Manjrekar told JioStar.

"When he got out and raised his bat, there were a lot of English supporters who stood up and applauded that innings. That's what we love about England -- these guys come to watch good cricket. They want their team to win, but when they see excellence from the opposition, you can see true appreciation for it," he added.

England looking to improve following shaky start

England hoped for a good showing with the ball, but the Indian team were too much to handle for the hosts. Through Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant, the Indian team posted a total of 471 runs in the first innings of the game. As for England, Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes were the highest wicket takers for the side in the first innings with four wickets each to their name. Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir took one wicket each as well. Furthermore, as England came out to bat, the team found itself in trouble instantly as star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah sent opener Zak Crawley packing in the very first over of the game.