Sanjay Manjrekar lauds star India wicket keeper batter ahead of Manchester Test clash against England Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently came forward and heaped massive praise on India's star keeper batter Rishabh Pant for his stellar performances and importance in India's Test side ahead of the ongoing England series.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set for the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The visitors will take on England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23. It is worth noting that England currently holds the lead in the series, having won the matches in Leeds and London.

On the other hand, Team India won the game at Edgbaston, and they will hope to level the series with the Manchester clash looking on the horizon. Ahead of the clash, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took centre stage and heaped massive praise on star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.

Manjrekar hailed Pant as one of the biggest stars in the Indian team and opined that Pant should be given the license to play his original, aggressive brand of cricket.

"Rishabh Pant will play in his way no matter what the situation is. He should get that license because he deserves it. The batting unit has to function well. Jaiswal must think a bit about how he got out. He should make use of his form. Pant, I feel, is a big player at No.5. He is a batter who England fear," he said on Star Sports.

Manjrekar talked about Gill’s role in the side ahead of fourth Test

Furthermore, Manjrekar gave his opinion on the role that India’s Test captain Shubman Gill holds for the side in the ongoing series. Manjrekar opined that it is a good sign that Team India is not completely dependent on Gill to score the runs for them.

"Shubman Gill's role is important. But India should also look that there was no contribution from Gill in the batting at Lord's and despite that the batting line-up was challenging. That is a good takeaway that we are not completely dependent on Gill," he said.