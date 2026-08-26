Sanjay Manjrekar calls for stricter punishment for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Colombo:

Young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and received a demerit point following a physical confrontation with Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando on Day 1 of the Colombo Test. Following which, former India international Sanjay Manjrekar has questioned whether the punishment imposed on Yashasvi Jaiswal was strong enough, especially when there’s video evidence of a physical touch.

Notably, the confrontation occurred after Jaiswal was dismissed and while returning to the dressing room, was provoked by Fernando. Jaiswal responded by headbutting the Sri Lankan, turning the exchange into a physical incident. Manjrekar, in the meantime, argued that leniency could have consequences beyond the immediate episode, warning that players may be encouraged to repeat such conduct if stronger action is not taken.

“Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal… if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It’s not good for the sport & crucially their own future too,” Majrekar posted on X.

What did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi do?

The former India batter’s criticism comes after another confrontation involving an Indian player and Sri Lankan opposition earlier in June. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, representing India A, shoved Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage following a closely contested Super Over. Both were fined 50 per cent of their match fees, while Tilak Varma and Niroshan Dickwella were also punished for their involvement.

Manjrekar had previously criticised Sooryavanshi’s conduct and said he would have left the youngster out of the following match.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, had himself argued that Indian players should respond when opponents cross the line. He made the comments while reacting to a Cricbuzz video featuring Harsha Bhogle, who had praised Jaiswal’s talent but said he was not a fan of his conduct.

“If you don’t know what he said, then please don’t make your judgment. If anyone crosses the line, we need to let them know that this India will fight and reply,” Jaiswal posted on the same video.

Meanwhile, the exchanges continued during Sri Lanka’s innings. Mohammed Siraj was involved in a verbal confrontation with Kamil Mishara that required intervention from the umpires. Substitute fielder Sarfaraz Khan later had exchanges with Dhananjaya de Silva and Dickwella.

For Manjrekar, the repeated incidents underline the need for players to avoid crossing the boundary into physical confrontation.

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