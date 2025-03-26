Sanjay Bangar expects Virat Kohli to conquer spin demons in CSK vs RCB clash at Chepauk Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar expects Virat Kohli to succeed in the game against Chennai Super Kings on March 28. He expects Kolhi to conquer his spin demons that has bothered the cricketer in the past.

Former team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar expects Virat Kohli to do well in the spin-friendly conditions of MA Chidambaram Stadium when Chennai Super Kings host Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28. The star India batter has struggled against spinners, particularly wrist spinners in the last couple of years but Bangar believes that the 36-year-old has learned his lessons and expects to prove the doubters wrong, like he did in the Champions Trophy.

He expects it to be challenging but noted that when Kohli bats alongside an explosive partner, he tends to take a backfoot and control the tempo of the game. Bangar added that Kolhi might study the pitch first before deciding on the right approach.

“It's going to be a challenge obviously for everybody it's not only a challenge for Virat. CSK have some very good spin options. So, it all boils down to what the start is, because what Virat does is if he's got a good partner, explosive partner at the other end then he can control the tempo of the innings really well. So, he's the guy who sees the pitch and then makes a game plan. So, it will be dependent on the nature of the surface,” said JioHotstar expert Sanjay Bangar.

“And the venue and the pitch will tell him how to counter that spin threat. He's shown in the Champions Trophy, wherever he's played, he's overcome all the things. All the doubters were there saying that ok he can't do that, he can't attack spin or he bats at a lower strike rate. But I think what he does beautifully is that he adjusts his game to the needs of his team and to the situation in which he plays,” he added.

Notably, RCB picked up a comfortable seven-wicket win over KKR in their opening game of the tournament while CSK defeated MI in their first match.