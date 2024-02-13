Sanjana Ganesan shuts down troll for body-shaming remark on Valentine's Day post with husband Jasprit Bumrah

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Jasprit Bumrah with his wife Sanjana Ganesan during a Valentine's Day promotional video

Sports presenter and Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan has suddenly become a hero for many youngsters in how to deal with online hate and trolling as she gave a fitting response of one of many such keyboard warriors on Instagram. On a Valentine's Day post with her husband Bumrah in partnership with popular beauty brand Loreal's, one of such trolls fat-shamed Sanjana and the sports presenter lost her calm giving him a taste of his medicine.

"Bhabhi moti lg rhi hai" (Sister-in-law is looking fat)," one of the comments read. Ganesan then schooled the troll while being praised by several people under that same comment who joined her in bashing the person to make the original comment. The post and the comment have gone viral on social media since then.

"School ki science textbook toh yaad hoti nahi hai tumse, bada auraton ke bodies ke baare mein comment kar raho. Bhaago yaha se.." (You can’t even memorise your school science textbooks and here you are commenting on female bodies, go away), said Ganesan in her reply.

Image Source : SANJANA GANESAN INSTAGRAMSanjana Ganesan reply to troll

This is not the first time that Ganesan gave it back to a troll as in 2022 too, one of such distasteful comments made a remark about her appearance and she didn't hesitate to give him a fitting response.

Bumrah and Sanjana became parents to a baby boy in September last year. While Sanjana, who was on a break during her pregnancy came back to work during the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup as ICC's Digital Insider, Bumrah has been one of the standout performers in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England having taken 15 wickets in just two games so far. Bumrah will return to the field in the third Test in Rajkot.